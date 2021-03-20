Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 14, 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in second place for a third week. Ring Fit Adventure re-entered the top 10 in third place, NBA 2K21 moves down from third to fourth place, Metro Exodus has re-entered the charts in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Ring Fit Adventure NBA 2K21 Metro Exodus Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons

