Tencent Obtains Patent for PC Video Game Console, Has Similar Design to Nintendo Switch

Tencent, the Chinese technology giant, filed for a patent in October 2020 for a "PC Video Game Console," which was obtained today, according to senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

The images for the console show that it will be portable with a design similar to the Nintendo Switch. However, it has a button with the Windows logo on it, as well as the same buttons found on Xbox controllers.

On the left side, it has a thumbstick, a d-pad, a button with the Windows logo, the View button seen on Xbox controllers. On the right side, it has another thumbstick, the A/B/X/Y buttons, the Menu button, and a button with a keyboard logo.

The bottom of the handheld console appears to have a USB-C port, HMDI port, USB port, and possibly a headphone port. The top has left and right bumpers, as well as left and right triggers.

The portable console will most likely run Windows 10 and be able to play PC games.

View images of the Tencent portable console below:

Tencent obtained a patent for a "PC Video Game Console" today, which was originally submitted in October 2020.



The images show that the console adopts a similar design to the Nintendo Switch, but has Windows 10 related buttons and would likely run Windows / PC games. pic.twitter.com/FFL9tW9J1r — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 19, 2021

