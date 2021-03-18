Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live Set for August 24, Gamescom 2021 Planned a Hybrid Event - News

Geoff Keighley announced he will host Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 24. The event will be "filled with video game announcements, news, and surprises."

Gamescom 2021 itself will run from August 25 to 29 and is planned to be a hybrid event with in-person and digital elements.

Here is an overview of Gamescom 2021:

The hybrid concept of Gamescom 2021 encompasses the following physical and digital contents and formats:

An entertainment area especially designed for a reduced amount of on-site visitors, which focuses on the testing of new games live on-site including a digital queue management system a further developed Gamescom now as a central meeting point on the web for gaming fans from all over the globe Gamescom shows familiar from previous years such as the Gamescom: Opening Night Live or the Gamescom studio.

especially designed for a reduced amount of on-site visitors, which focuses on the testing of new games live on-site including a digital queue management system a further developed Gamescom now as a central meeting point on the web for gaming fans from all over the globe Gamescom shows familiar from previous years such as the Gamescom: Opening Night Live or the Gamescom studio. An event arena that offers space for special programme items such as eSport competitions or cosplay shows.

that offers space for special programme items such as eSport competitions or cosplay shows. A business area expanded to include Hall 11 in order to offer as many trade visitors optimal networking conditions also in 2021.

expanded to include Hall 11 in order to offer as many trade visitors optimal networking conditions also in 2021. A first ever online B2B platform called “Gamescom Biz” that is based on the already tried and tested DMEXCO @home concept, which in addition to corporate and product presentations also offers lead tracking as well as extensive networking and matchmaking functions

The Devcom and the Gamescom congress are also planned both on-site and with digital elements in 2021. The developer conference devcom will once again offer a wide range of options for game developers on the topics game development, tech and tools, art and animation, and diversity. The Gamescom congress on the other hand serves as a think tank for digitalization far beyond the games industry and addresses creative artists, teachers, politicians, scientists, journalists, and industry representatives from all sectors.

