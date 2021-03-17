Outbuddies DX Arrives March 31 for PS4 - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Julian Laufer announced Outbuddies DX will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 31. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience real non-linear Metroidvania gameplay and uncover five distinct areas, all with remarkable puzzles, environmental hazards, epic boss encounters, and captured Wozan to uncage. Your Buddy unit will procedurally map the area and function as a handy quality of life tool that can be controlled at will to manipulate your surroundings using various abilities like hacking, scanning, and telekinesis.

Enter Bahlam, a sunken city of the Old Gods, located deep in the South Atlantic Ocean. Following a shipwreck, adventurer and maritime archaeologist Nikolay Bernstein regains consciousness 36.000 feet under the sea. He’s severely wounded and unwillingly connected to a supernatural Buddy-unit. Searching for answers about his displacement our main protagonist digs deep into the lost undercity, gradually realizing an ominous presence hollowing in its shadowed caverns.

On your journey home you will share your fate with a friendly tribe of mining creatures, the Wozan, who fear the Old Gods and strive to get back to the surface since their ancestors had been enslaved 5000 years ago. Some of them were able to flee and founded secret colonies deep inside the sunken ruins, others are still exploited by the hostile creatures that have overtaken the city since the Old Gods suddenly disappeared.

Explore Bahlam with high freedom of movement like climbing, crawling and diving right from the start. As you progress your set of options will expand by discovering ancient weapon systems, suit upgrades and hacking protocols for your droid. All gear will be carefully balanced in terms of combat abilities and has to be used selectively to overcome specific hazards and puzzles.

The local Co-Op option invites a second player to explore and experience this adventure together by taking control over the invincible Buddy unit. Support each other on your journey home, solve puzzles and overcome Bahlam’s hostile maze. This will also provide an opportunity for team-speedrunning as a very unique take on the scene.

Key Features:

Explore an open vibrant fantasy world.

Real Metroidvania gameplay with lots of gear, puzzles and Easter eggs.

Unique dual-hero scheme with local co-op support.

Epic boss battles & believable enemy AIs.

Intriguing narrative and memorable characters.

High freedom of movement at 60 frames per second.

Handcrafted pixel art.

Original soundtrack by OGRE music.

