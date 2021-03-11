Little Nightmares II Sales Top 1 Million Units in Under 1 Month - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Little Nightmares II has sold over one million units worldwide in under one month, which makes it the fastest-selling title from a Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe-led franchise.

The publisher also announced the Little Nightmares franchise has reached over five million players.

"We are very grateful with how fans have embraced the Little Nightmares universe between both games, Very Little Nightmares on iOS and Android, has well as the digital comic books released recently on Mobile. This success energizes us to continue growing the Little Nightmares universe," said Bandai Namco in a statement.

View the Little Nightmares II launch trailer below:

It was announced last month that the original Little Nightmares has sold over three million units worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

Little Nightmares II released in February 11 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia.

