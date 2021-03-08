Bravely Default II Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 7, 2021, according to SELL.

Bravely Defaults II (NS) debuted in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Little Nightmares II

PS4 Persona 5 Strikers Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21

Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Bravely Defaults II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 The Sims 4

