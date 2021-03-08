Bravely Default II Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 minutes ago / 61 Views
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 7, 2021, according to SELL.
Bravely Defaults II (NS) debuted in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Little Nightmares II
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Bravely Defaults II
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Mario Kart 7
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2021
- The Sims 4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.