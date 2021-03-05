Persona 5 Strikers Takes 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Persona 5 Strikers has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 28, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V drops from first to second place. Tekken 7 jumps up from fifth to third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops to fourth place. FIFA 21 is down to fifth, while and Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up to sixth.

Bravely Default II debuted in seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Persona 5 Strikers Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Bravely Default II - NEW Curse of the Dead Gods Little Nightmares II Need for Speed Heat

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

