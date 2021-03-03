FIFA 21 and Animal Crossing Sold Over 1M Units in France in 2020, Over 2.3M Consoles Sold - Sales

/ 285 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

There were over 27.5 million games sold in France in 2020, with over 2.3 million consoles sold, according to SELL figures reported by GamesIndustry. There were also over seven million video game accessories sold.

The video game market earned €5.3 billion in 2020 in France. The numbers include data from GSD and GameTrack. The video game market grew 11.3 percent year-over-year in 2020.

The console market grew 10 percent in 2020, accounting for 51 percent of the total games market. The digital games market on consoles grew 79 percent driven by the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. The console market earned €2.7 billion in revenue.

The mobile market grew 16 percent year-over-year to a record €1.4 billion in revenue. Games accounted for 43 percent of all mobile app downloads in France.

FIFA 21 was the best-selling game in France in 2020, with 1.3 million units sold. This figure includes physical and digital sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the second best-selling game with 1.1 million units sold. However, this only includes physical sales as Nintendo doesn't release digital sales.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the third best-selling game and was far behind the top two games with 664,792 units sold across physical and digital sales.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games when you combine physical and digital sales:

Position Title 1 FIFA 21 (EA) 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 4 Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two) 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)* 7 FIFA 20 (EA) 8 The Last of Us Part II (Sony) 9 Call of Duty: Mordern Warfare (Activision Blizzard) 10 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo)* 11 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft)* 12 NBA 2K20 (Take-Two) 13 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo)* 14 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo)* 15 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo)* 16 Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) 17 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo)* 18 Super Mario Party (Nintendo)* 19 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) 20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)*

*Digital data not available

Here are the top 20 best-selling physical games:

Position Title 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) 4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 5 The Last of Us Part II (Sony) 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 7 Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) 8 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft) 9 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 10 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) 11 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) 12 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Ubisoft) 13 Super Mario Party (Nintendo) 14 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) 15 Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two Interactive) 16 FIFA 20 (EA) 17 Cyberpunk 2077 (Bandai Namco) 18 Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) 19 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) 20 Pokémon Sword (Nintendo)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles