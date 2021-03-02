Google Reportedly Paid Tens of Millions of Dollars for Stadia Ports - News

Google attempted to get into the video game market with its streaming service, Stadia, however, it recently closed its first-party studios after the service didn't become as popular as Google was hoping.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently discussed some of the reasons why the service failed. He provided three key reasons. One was missing the sales targets by hundreds of thousands, and another was trying to take on consoles right from the smart instead of starting out small and building its way up.

The third reason is reportedly how much Google spent to get ports of some of the bigger AAA titles on Google Stadia. He said Google spent tens of millions of dollars per port.

"Pay $20 million to Ubisoft to port Assassin's Creed and The Division, or pay $1 million to 20 small developers to each build something cool, betting that at least one of them will be a hit like Stardew Valley or Valheim," said Schreier.

