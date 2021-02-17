Nintendo President: 'We Are Not Just Blindly Acquiring Companies' - News

Nintendo announced earlier this year it had acquired Luigi’s Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked about Nintendo acquiring studios and he was rather upfront about his thoughts on this. Furukawa says Nintendo has no interest in just "blindly" buying developers.

"This is a partner that we have been working with for many years to develop various software, and we decided that we could improve the quality and speed of development by making it a subsidiary and working together," said Furukawa.

"We are not just blindly acquiring companies because we want development resources. We don’t think that simply expanding the scale of our business will really improve the value of the entertainment that Nintendo provides."

One of the biggest acquisitions in gaming history is Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in a deal that is expected to close soon.

