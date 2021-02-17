KeyWe Launches This Summer for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Stonewheat & Sons announced the cooperative postal puzzle game KeyWe will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

The mail must flow! ​KeyWe is a cute, co-operative postal puzzler starring Jeff and Debra, two small kiwi birds working in a whimsical post office. With no hands to help them, they must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, bells and buttons to get those messages delivered on time.

Encounter perilous postal environments and navigate seasonal hazards while waddling through the Telepost’s various mail rooms, and partner up with a pal to help these adorable kiwis complete their tasks, whatever the weather. Unlock new accessories to customize your kiwi and become the best-dressed mail bird in Bungalow Basin.

Mail room mayhem – ​Take on the role of a postal-working kiwi bird and partner up with a friend to type out telegrams, send urgent messages, ship packages and keep the mail flowing.

– ​Take on the role of a postal-working kiwi bird and partner up with a friend to type out telegrams, send urgent messages, ship packages and keep the mail flowing. Cute, chaotic co-op – ​Buddy up on the couch or flock online.

– ​Buddy up on the couch or flock online. Equally cute single-player – ​Control both kiwi birds on a single controller to venture out on a solo mail service adventure.

– ​Control both kiwi birds on a single controller to venture out on a solo mail service adventure. Perilous postal environments – ​Navigate post office desks and shipping rooms to become a master of the mail service.

– ​Navigate post office desks and shipping rooms to become a master of the mail service. Seasonal silliness – ​Encounter hazards caused by wintery weather, autumnal thunderstorms and more on the way to becoming postal pros.

– ​Encounter hazards caused by wintery weather, autumnal thunderstorms and more on the way to becoming postal pros. Customizable kiwis – ​Change the color of your kiwi’s feathers and unlock new accessories – because​ ​kiwi birds look cute in little hats!

