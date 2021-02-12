PS5 Sales Top 5 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 24-30 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,226 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 363,437 units sold for the week ending January 30, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 78.63 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 169,958 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,020 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.41 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 57,255 units, the Xbox One sold 19,981 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,318 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 108,719 units (42.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 78,000 units (-57.7%), the Xbox One is down 21,320 units (-51.6%), and the 3DS is down 12,947 units (-90.8%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 363,437 (78,631,440)
- PlayStation 5 - 169,958 (5,005,078)
- Xbox Series X|S - 98,020 (3,413,931)
- PlayStation 4 - 57,255 (114,934,524)
- Xbox One - 19,981 (49,631,052)
- 3DS - 1,318 (75,914,618)
- Switch - 102,186
- PlayStation 5 - 69,958
- Xbox Series X|S - 57,696
- PlayStation 4 - 14,884
- Xbox One - 12,259
- 3DS - 338
- Nintendo Switch - 85,980
- PlayStation 5 - 58,153
- PlayStation 4 - 32,375
- Xbox Series X|S - 27,428
- Xbox One - 6,010
- 3DS - 352
- Switch - 162,113
- PlayStation 5 - 35,521
- PlayStation 4 - 8,274
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,257
- Xbox One - 885
- 3DS - 602
- Switch - 13,158
- PlayStation 5 - 6,326
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,356
- PlayStation 4 - 1,722
- Xbox One - 827
- 3DS - 26
Just to put this in relation: PS4 and 3DS were both successful consoles with an average sale of 150k per week. Switch currently more than doubles this.
PS4 averaged more than 150k per week in it's first year, in it's 4th (best) year it sustained 250k in non-holiday weeks.
But yes, Switch is beastly atm... only 1 week below 350k since March
I guess Xbox One will never reach 50 million.
all the NS needed to do was to sell the same units as last year... but it is selling up ~40% each week.. wondering if it will be the best NS year...
Don't forget the current fiscal year is not over, numbers need to be compared from the next first week of April 2021.