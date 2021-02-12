PS5 Sales Top 5 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 24-30 - Sales

/ 1,226 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 363,437 units sold for the week ending January 30, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 78.63 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 169,958 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,020 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.41 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 57,255 units, the Xbox One sold 19,981 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,318 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 108,719 units (42.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 78,000 units (-57.7%), the Xbox One is down 21,320 units (-51.6%), and the 3DS is down 12,947 units (-90.8%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 363,437 ( 78,631,440 ) PlayStation 5 - 169,958 ( 5,005,078 ) Xbox Series X|S - 98,020 ( 3,413,931 ) PlayStation 4 - 57,255 ( 114,934,524 ) Xbox One - 19,981 ( 49,631,052 ) 3DS - 1,318 ( 75,914,618 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 102,186 PlayStation 5 - 69,958 Xbox Series X|S - 57,696 PlayStation 4 - 14,884 Xbox One - 12,259 3DS - 338

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 85,980 PlayStation 5 - 58,153 PlayStation 4 - 32,375 Xbox Series X|S - 27,428 Xbox One - 6,010 3DS - 352 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 162,113 PlayStation 5 - 35,521 PlayStation 4 - 8,274 Xbox Series X|S - 4,257 Xbox One - 885 3DS - 602

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,158 PlayStation 5 - 6,326 Xbox Series X|S - 3,356 PlayStation 4 - 1,722 Xbox One - 827 3DS - 26

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles