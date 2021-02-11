Switch Sells Another 88,485 Units in Japan, PS5 Sells 13,524 units - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 56,283 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 7, 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second with sales of 30,087 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third with sales of 19,020 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 17,699 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth with 12,040 units sold.

Nioh 2 – Complete Edition (PS4) debuted in 10th place with sales of 6,523 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 88,485 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,524 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,229 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 314 units, and the 3DS sold 824 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 56,283 (1,846,039) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30,087 (2,346,098) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 19,020 (6,625,026) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,699 (3,656,140) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,040 (4,145,903) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,692 (1,806,925) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,619 (3,771,338) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,298 (3,955,554) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,704 (630,909) [PS4] Nioh 2 – Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo, 02/04/21) – 6,523 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 64,917 (15,029,582) Switch Lite – 23,568 (3,274,666) PlayStation 5 – 13,142 (282,718) PlayStation 4 – 3,212 (7,753,756) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 824 (1,154,418) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 382 (58,376) Xbox Series S – 208 (7,430) Xbox Series X – 106 (26,234) PlayStation 4 Pro – 17 (1,575,617)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

