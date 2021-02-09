Skate City Launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC 'Soon' - News

Publisher Snowman and developer Agens announced the skateboarding game, Skate City, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store soon.

Skate City first launched in September 2019 for Apple Arcade.

"Skate City offers something a little different for players who love the sport, or just love skateboarding games," said Snowman producer Andrew Schimmel. "We’re really excited to see what people think, and to introduce more people to the genre!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Skate City captures the heart and soul of street skating in an authentic light. Players will have the opportunity to explore three unique cities based off of real-world skate locations, including the streets of Los Angeles, Oslo, and Barcelona. Set to original lo-fi beats, you can ride like a local through each city’s Challenge mode, or take it at your own pace with Endless Skate. Head to the skate shop to customize your player and unlock everything else available!

Key Features:

Coast through three beautiful and iconic locations based off of real world skate spots in Los Angeles, Oslo, and Barcelona.

Hundreds of trick combinations, including flip tricks, grabs, grinds, spins, and manuals with our easy-to-use controls.

Over one hundred challenges to complete. Or chill out and ride at your own pace with Endless Skate.

Customize your skater by picking up a new deck, trucks, wheels, shoes, hats, glasses, clothes, or hairstyle. You can also change your skin tone while creating your skater.

Capture and share your best runs with our in-game recording tools. You can zoom in, spin the camera and even slow down time to highlight your best tricks.

Original soundtrack of atmospheric lo-fi beats.

Dreamy, beautiful, nostalgic art style.

