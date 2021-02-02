Expedition Zero is a Survival Horror Game, Launches for Steam in 2021 - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Enigmatic Machines have announced the survival horror game, Expedition Zero, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Expedition Zero is a survival horror game set in the heart of rural Siberia. Use your engineering skills to confront flesh-eating monsters as the last survivor of a Soviet scientific expedition. The unexpected meteorite crash turned the endless Siberian taiga forest into a nightmare exclusion zone. The military bases went into radio silence, and the locals talked about the obscure flesh-eating creatures and devastated villages. The most advanced Soviet scientific team “Expedition Zero” was immediately sent to the zone with state-of-the-art research technology and mechanized protective suits. Many years later, the lone survivor of the team is still trying to find his way home.

Key Features:

Soviet engineer against monsters: confront dreadful creatures with brains and brawn, use your ingenuity and technical skills instead of weapons.

Survive in the freezing Siberian taiga forest full of mysteries, unknown threats and endless horror.

Upgrade your mechanized suit, craft Soviet gadgets and discover new technologies.

Uncover the truth of Expedition Zero.

