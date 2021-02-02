Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack Launches April 22 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on April 22.

The collection includes Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX.

All three games included in the collection contains most of the DLC from the original releases, as well as some new content.

The Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack will be making its way to #NintendoSwitch, #PlayStation4, and #Steam on April 22nd. #AtelierSophieDX will introduce a brand new episode and a costume! Stay tuned for more info.👀#AtelierMysteriousTrilogy #KTFamily pic.twitter.com/j3NeQx0u1W — KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) February 2, 2021

