Little Witch Nobeta Headed to PlayStation and Switch - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Simon Creative and developer Pupuya Games announced the action shooter, Little Witch Nobeta, will be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Specific PlayStation consoles were not announced. These new versions of the game will launch alongside the previously confirmed PC via Steam version when it fully launches in April 2022.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Little Witch Nobeta is a 3D action shooting game. Players will explore ancient, unknown castles and use different magic elements to fight against souls! The game uses a comfortable Japanese art style, but the battles are quite challenging despite its cute looks. Underestimating your foes will lead to troublesome encounters. You must discover enemies’ weaknesses and learn the precise time to dodge attacks in order to gain the advantage in combat.

Story

Nobeta, the little wonder, came to the castle alone to solve the mystery of her own life. Constantly challenging powerful crafted souls, she learned all kinds of magical abilities and befriended a mysterious little black cat.

What secrets hide in the depths of the castle?

Key Features:

Complete plot cutscenes.

Moderate puzzle-solving elements.

Various combat styles including physical melee attacks and four types of magic: Arcane, Ice, Fire, and Thunder.

Each magic spell can either be shot normally, or charged up to unleash a devastating magic trick!

Each element has a unique design, allowing players to find one that suits them.

Although charging magic spells takes some time, successfully attacking enemies will charge the gauge automatically. Go on the offensive to use powerful magic more often!

