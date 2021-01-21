Sony Pictures Delays Uncharted Movie to 2022 - News

Sony Pictures announced the release date for the Uncharted movie has been delayed from July 16 to February 11, 2022. This is far from the first time the film has been delayed.

The last main release in The Uncharted series was 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for the PlayStation 4. A standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy, was released in August 2017.

Other movies from Sony Pictures delayed include Ghostbusters: Afterlife from June 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021, Cinderella from February 5, 2021 to July 16, 2021, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from April 2, 2021 to June 11, 2021.

The Uncharted movie has been pushed back from this July to Feb. 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/A2ZP8DjDTp — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 22, 2021

