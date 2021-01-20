God of War Developer Hiring for Unannounced Title - News

Sony Santa Monica studio, the developer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, has posted a new job listing for an Art Director that reveals they are working on a "new unannounced title."

Last year it was announced the studio was developing a sequel to the PS4 God of War title for the PlayStation 5, which has a release window of sometime later this year.

"We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!" reads the job description. "Do you love collaborating to build genre-defining games? Join us as we embark on a new journey!"

