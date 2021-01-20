Star Fox and F-Zero Character Designer Takaya Imamura Leaves Nintendo After 32 Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 592 Views
Takaya Imamura announced on Facebook he has left Nintendo after working at the company for 32 years.
"Today is my last day coming to work," Imamura said. "I took a selfie with the empty office building. It feels pretty sad to think about not coming here anymore… Hats off to myself for 32 years of hard work!"
Imamura was a designer on the original F-Zero and Star Fox games. He was the character designer for Captain Falcon and Fox McCloud, art director on Star Fox 64, chief designer on F-Zero X, art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, among many other roles.
Thanks, Gematsu.
Congratulations and thank you for you hard and long work! After 32 years it surely feels strange to not come back to a place where you loved to work. All the best for your new life!
'Imamura, we are in your debt! I would be honored to have you in charge of the Cornerian ... '
'Oh no, Sir. I prefer doing things my own way!'
Rob sounds: 'Great Fox is ready to go.'
'It's time for me to go now!'