FIFA 21 Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) is in first place on the Italian charts for Week 1, 2021, which ended January 3, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is in second place, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) and Just Dance 2021 (NS) in third and fourth place, respectively. Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) rounds out the top five.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 1, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

