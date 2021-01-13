The Last of Us Part 2 Sound Designer Joins God of War: Ragnarok Team - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica is busy developing the sequel to 2018's God of War, which was announced last year.

Naughty Dog sound designer Beau Anthony Jimenez via Twitter announced he is going to be working on God of War: Ragnarok now that he has joined the PlayStation sound team.

Jimenez at Naughty Dog worked on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and The Last of Us Part 2. He has also worked at Bungie on Destiny 2 and the Rise of Iron and The Taken King expansions, as well as Moon Studios' Ori and the Blind Forest.

Beyond thrilled to announce I have joined the @PlayStation Sound team! ♥️



Honored to help contribute to PlayStation’s tradition of pushing the industry forward with iconic-sounding experiences... starting with the next God of War title! pic.twitter.com/RsOqQKzZgy — Beau Anthony Jimenez (@thebeauanthony) January 12, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles