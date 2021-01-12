Bethesda and MachineGames Announce Indiana Jones Game - News

Bethesda Softworks announced it has collaborated with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Indiana Jones game with an original story.

Todd Howard will be the executive producer of the game and it will be developed by MachineGames, which is best known for developing the recent Wolfenstein games.

More information on the game was not announced at this time. Bethesda Softworks says "It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news."

LucasFilm Games in a blog post said, "Indiana Jones. We always knew, someday, you’d come walking back through our door.

"In major news for fans of the cinematic icon, Lucasfilm Games announced today that a new Indiana Jones game will be swinging our way, being developed by the award-winning studio, MachineGames, and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer."

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

