Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts in Final Week of 2020 - Sales

/ 350 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has taken the top spot on the French charts in week 53, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fourth place and FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4 FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Cyberpunk 2077 Football Manager 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles