The King of Fighters XV Launches Later This Year, Gets Reveal Trailer - News

/ 568 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

SNK announced The King of Fighters XV will launch later this year. Platforms were not revealed in the announcement, however, the reveal trailer was released.

A second trailer will be released next week with more information on the game dropping periodically.

"We’re focusing on keeping the series’ staple of being fast-paced, while also adding elements to make it more exciting," said creative director Eisuke Ogura.

"We’re able to do things now for both sound and visuals that were impossible back when developing XIV, so we’re taking our time making sure each element is refined. Right now, we’re focusing on brushing up features and optimizing the game. Though I expect some obstacles to get in our way, we’re planning to have it ready to ship this year."

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles