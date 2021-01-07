Switch Nearly Sold 600,000 Units in Japan Over 2 Week Holiday Period - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 459,243 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 3, 2021.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second with sales of 202,132units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third with sales of 152,052 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth with sales of 129,275 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth with 108,052 units sold.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform for the two week period with 590,294 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 30,594 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 23,820 units, the 3DS sold 1,372 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 339 units.

Here is the complete top 10 for the two week period:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 459,243 (1,423,450) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 202,132 (6,472,485) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 152,052 (3,541,036) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 129,275 (2,157,719) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 108,052 (4,068,039) [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 10/30/20) – 91,336 (499,156) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 86,723 (1,774,663) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 85,989 (1,740,451) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 85,027 (565,003) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 70,144 (525,613)

Here is the hardware breakdown for the two week period:

Switch – 467,051 (14,512,967) Switch Lite – 123,243 (3,139,528) PlayStation 4 – 30,482 (7,733,236) PlayStation 5 – 18,129 (214,228) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,691 (51,554) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 1,372 (1,151,470) Xbox Series X – 275 (24,974) PlayStation 4 Pro – 112 (1,575,530) Xbox Series S – 64 (6,584)

Here are the hardware sales for the week ending January 3:

Switch - 312,121 PS4 - 17,876 PS5 - 10,632 3DS - 713 Xbox Series X|S - 124

Here are the hardware sales for the week ending December 27:

Switch - 278,173 PS5 - 13,188 PS4 - 12,718 3DS - 658 Xbox Series X|S - 205

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

