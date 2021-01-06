PlayStation is in 'Decisive Decline' in Japan Following Lackluster PS5 Launch, According to Analyst - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,218 Views
The PlayStation brand has seen a decline in popularity in Japan over the years with the PlayStation 4 not matching the sales of the PlayStation 3 in the country. The PlayStation 5 launched in Japan on day one, however, it has only sold about 242,000 units as of December 20. This is the worst ever for the launch of a PlayStation system, other than the PSP.
ACE Economic Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda speaking with GamesIndustry says that the PlayStation brand is in "decisive decline" in Japan and that Sony is not putting enough effort into selling the PlayStation in Japan.
"Early PS5 trends have shown that the PlayStation brand in Japan is in decisive decline and Ace Economic Research Institute cannot help but be disappointed," Yasuda said.
"Looking at the present situation, in which Sony (SIE) has failed to ship enough PS5s to Japan for the year-end shopping season, we cannot help but be deeply concerned for the future of the PlayStation market in Japan."
What Sony's PS5 can't do in Japan it more than makes up for it worldwide. I don't see this as a big deal. The Japanese culture has shifted. Home consoles aren't the lifestyle there anymore, mobile phones and handhelds are. The Switch has the handheld factor to it. That's why Nintendo is winning in Japan over Sony. Go outside of Japan and Sony is thriving. Also Sony is having stock issues for PS5 in Japan and clearly PS5 isn't in its 1st full year yet so lets wait and see what happens once Sony can saturate the market.
Plus the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are very large boxes and the homes that are typically occupied are very very small in the Asia region compared to your average western home...
So it generally makes more sense to get a Switch.
But Nintendo is also winning outside of Japan. They made a console that is enjoyed by multiple regions, countries and culture.
I think it is WAY too early to jump to conclusions about the PS5 in Japan. We need to wait for the device to be available before we can gauge consumers' interest.
What a very lousy analysis. Sure we know consoles are in decline in Japan and have been for over a decade already. But to base that on first weeks of PS5 sale that have been all the inventory available is silly.
Not consoles per se are in decline. Only Playstation. Xbox never could land in Japan and Nintendos success strongly corresponds with the design of the console in question. But generally speaking a successful console worldwide for Nintendo is also successful in Japan and an unsuccessful one also fails in japan. The decline of the Playstation brand is completely independent of the success of their console outside of japan.
Consoles are in decline no doubt. Xbox had a big dump with X1 and Series isn't doing much better either, WiiU didn't really put a good show, Switch is a hybrid. So there isn't a shred to support it isn't consoles that are in decline there for a long time.
X1 sold worldwide less. Also Xbox sells not enough in Japan to make any real conclusions.
Playstation on the other hand... PS1 sold 21.1% of their units in Japan, PS2 14.7%, PS3 12.0%, PS4 8.1%. That is a consistent decline.
Now for Nintendo consoles: N64: 16.8%, GC 18.6%, Wii 12.6%, WiiU 23.8%, Switch 22.8%. These numbers fluctuate, but there is no consistent decline, instead a lot depends on the console itself. But the latest ones WiiU and Switch have a share of their sales in japan comparable to PS1. They show no consistent decline as the PS-brand does.
I'm sure the prejudice they've been showing Japanese developers hasn't helped Japan's views on the brand, either.
Didn't know about this requirement and it is unnecessary imho, but makes small sense since it possibly need to be approved in USA. But that isn't prejudice. If every dev needs to make a proposal in English no matter the country of origin then that isn't anything specific against Japanese devs (nor it is really a big hurdle at all).
The problem with the Brand is they never tried anything new with the PS4. Why didnt they release games like Splatoon, Ringfit or Yokai Watch that suits the Japanese culture. They just sticked to the big franchises like FF, DQ and MH. But the fanbase of those games is not enough to attract a bigget market which clearly showed how the PS4 couldnt beat the PS3. Games sells hardware.
At best its probably stagnant. PS3 and PS4 both sold about 10 million. We are at a point where Japan isn't that important for Playstation anyhow.
PS3 sold 10.5 million and PS4 9.2 million and already basically stopped selling any relevant amounts. PS5 could again sell a million less.
Why did the PSP start so badly?
Launch line-up was kind of weak for one, only 6 games, with another 5 coming several days later, and none of those 11 were particularly huge sellers, I think the biggest of them only sold around 300k lifetime in Japan. It also released a week after DS, which was much more successful, and it was about 5,000 yen more expensive than DS on launch for the base model, about 10,000 yen more expensive for the premium model.