Sega Sammy Expects a Loss of 10 Billion Yen, Asks 650 Employees to Voluntarily Retire

Sega Sammy is having a tough year as they expect to see a huge loss of around 10 billion yen ($96.8 million) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, said the company in a press release.

As of September 30, the company employs 9,051 staff and due to the expected large losses is asking 650 employees to voluntarily retire. Full time and contract employees will be able to apply for voluntary retirement by December 25, 2020. Those that do decide to retire will get "extraordinary retirement allowances" and support in finding a new job after they leave on February 28, 2021.

Sega Sammy directors will also take pay cuts to their base salary for the rest of the 2020 fiscal year. Pay cuts vary from five percent up to 30 percent. They also do not plan to pay any bonuses as they are based on performance.

