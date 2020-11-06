Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed to 2022 - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Intercept Games have delayed Kerbal Space Program 2 from fall 2021 to 20223.

"Gonna rip the band-aid off fast here: Kerbal Space Program 2 will release in 2022 instead of fall 2021. I

know this is frustrating, especially considering that this isn’t the first time we’ve adjusted our schedule," said creative director Nate Simpson.

"We knew we were taking on an immense technical and creative challenge when we started this project.

We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount, and we feel the same way.

It’s not enough to deliver a bunch of new features – those features have to be woven together into a

stable, polished whole. We’re creating a reliable foundation on which players and modders alike can

build for another decade or more. That involves solving problems that have never been solved before,

and that takes time.

"We’ve got a team of talented people working every challenge from every angle, and because I’m lucky

enough to get a front row seat, I can see the huge leaps we’re making. It’s killing us how much of this we

have to keep under our hats until the game is released. We can’t express how much we're looking

forward to soaking up all your reactions and discoveries on that day.

"In the meantime, we’ll keep posting cool images here to give you a taste of what’s in store. We will also

continue to release feature videos and developer diaries that go more in-depth on specific areas of the

game, and hopefully those will help 2021 to go by a little faster. Stay tuned for a new dev diary coming

soon, as well as a new Feature Video this winter.

"Thanks as always for sharing our commitment to making KSP2 as great as we all know it has to be."

