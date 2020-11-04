NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Trailer Welcomes Us to the City - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have released a new trailer for the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 that welcomes us to the city.

"Welcome to The City NBA 2K fans. NBA 2K21 Next Gen is bringing a whole new experience for your MyPLAYER," reads the description of the video. "Enjoy our biggest map ever that includes 4 boroughs, 4 rival affiliations, the introduction of Mayors, a Black Mamba Court, and A LOT more."

View the trailer below:

NBA 2K21 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

