Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Opening Movie Features the Theme Song - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and Gust have released the opening movie for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. It features the theme song "Somewhen, Somewhere..." by Japanese artist Clammbon.

View the opening movie below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to the best-selling Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, a worldwide smash hit that has already shipped over 420,000 copies to date. In this latest entry in the Atelier series, Ryza makes her triumphant return as the protagonist, making franchise history as the first character to take on the hero role in two successive titles.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 3, and for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America on January 26, 2021 and in Europe on January 29.

