Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the Japanese Charts, Entire Top 10 are Switch Games - Sales

/ 513 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,069 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 25.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up to second place with sales of 21,120 units. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) is up to third place with sales of 10,383 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,802 units. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) after debuting in first last week drops to ifth with sales of 7,691 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 64,768 units sold. The PS4 sold 3,137 units, the 3DS sold 856 units and the Xbox One sold 47 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 23,069 (5,885,737) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 21,120 (1,717,266) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 10,383 (355,428) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,802 (3,228,948) [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo, 10/16/20) – 7,691 (81,609) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,088 (3,773,724) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,863 (1,537,361) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,736 (3,860,637) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,051 (411,984) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3,739 (1,580,887)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles