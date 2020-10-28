Hitman III  Cloud Version Announced for Switch - News

Developer IO Interactive announced Hitman III – Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop. A release date was not announced.

Hitman III is the first time the Hitman series has been on Nintendo Switch and represents the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Whether players are new to the franchise or familiar with the series, they’ll enjoy a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations as Agent 47 returns for the most important contracts of his entire career.

Hitman III will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia on January 20.

