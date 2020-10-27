Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Launches December 1 for PS5 - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Infuse Studio announced Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 on December 1 for $34.99. The game is an enhanced version of Spirit of the North, which is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in May 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is a single-player third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin. Uniquely designed to purposefully have no dialogue or narration. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.

Key Features:

Explore the world with two new and platform-exclusive skins.

Fall into complete immersion as you make your way across stunning 4K resolution landscapes, complete with remastered textures, lighting, and objects, complete in 60 frames per second.

Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by The Guardian of the Northern Lights.

Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.

Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.

