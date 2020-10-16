FIFA 21 Sold More Digital Units Than Physical in the UK for the First Time - Sales

Digital launch sales for FIFA 21 in the UK set a franchise record, with a nearly one-third jump compared to FIFA 20, according to figures from GSD and reported by GamesIndustry.

The increased digital sales nearly makes up the difference in the 42 percent decline in physical sales, which was reported by GfK. It is possible people are waiting to play the game on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

This is the very first time digital sales for a FIFA game have sold more than the physical versions.

FIFA 21 launched October 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin. The game will also be getting a release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

