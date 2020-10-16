Marvel's Avengers and Super Mario 3D All-Stars Top the US Charts in September, Switch Sets New Record - Sales

/ 485 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in September 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of units sold and total dollars, according to figures from NPD. September NPD includes the dates for August 30 through October 3.

The Switch has been the best-selling console for 22 consecutive months, since December 2018. This is a new record beating the previous record holder, the Xbox 360, which spent 21 consecutive months at number one from August 2011 to April 2013.

"September 2020 video game hardware spending increased 15% vs [a year ago], at $277 million. Growth in sales of Nintendo Switch offset declines on other console platforms. Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console during September in both dollars and units," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Overall spending on hardware increased 15 percent year-on-year to $277 million in September. Year-to-date spending has increased 22 percent to $2.3 billion.

Spending on video game accessories increased 30 percent year-over-year to $191 million, which is a new record for September. Year-to-date spending has increased 26 percent to a new all-time high of $1.6 billion.

"Gamepad and Headset/Headphone spending each set new September and year-to-date U.S. sales records," said Piscatella. "The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory of both September and year-to-date (dollar sales)."

Overall spending on video games increased 10 percent to $4.3 billion in September. Year-to-date spending has increased by 21 percent to $33.7 billion.

Marvel's Avengers debuted in first place on the NPD charts for September 2020. It is the second-highest launch for any superhero game in the US, only being outsold by Marvel's Spider-Man.

"Marvel's Avengers was the best-selling title of September," said Piscatella. "Launch month dollar sales of Marvel's Avengers were the 2nd highest for any superhero game in US history, trailing only Marvel's Spider-Man. Marvel's Avengers debuted as the #7 best-selling game of 2020 YTD."

Super Mario 3D All-Stars debuted in second place and is the 10th best-selling game of 2020. In terms of a physical launch revenue, it comes in second place of any 2020 release, only trailing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

"Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the 2nd best-selling game of September, and the #10 best-selling game of 2020 YTD," said Piscatella. "Super Mario 3D All-Stars generated the 2nd highest launch month physical dollar sales of any 2020 release, trailing only Animal Crossing: New Horizons."Super Mario 3D All-Stars launch month physical dollar sales rank as the 6th biggest for a Nintendo published title in U.S. history." Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 debuted in fourth place and set a record for the franchise for the highest launch month dollar sales. The previous record-holder was Tony Hawk's Underground 2 in October 2004. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was the 4th best-selling game in September," said Piscatella. "The release achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any title in Tony Hawk franchise history, surpassing Tony Hawk's Underground 2 which originally launched in October 2004." Crusader Kings III debuted in seventh place and is already the best-selling game in franchise history. "Crusader Kings III was the 7th best-selling game of September," said Piscatella. "With just one month of sales, Crusader Kings III ranks as the best-selling release in franchise history. The title also experienced the highest launch month dollar sales of any title published by Paradox Interactive."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for September 2020:

Marvel's Avengers - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars* - NEW Madden NFL 21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW NBA 2K21* - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crusader Kings III - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Ghost of Tsushima Ring Fit Adventure Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* UFC 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Odyssey* Mortal Kombat 11 Super Mario Party*

* Digital sales not included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for September 2020

Super Mario 3D All-Stars* - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Ring Fit Adventure Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Odyssey* Super Mario Party* Luigi's Mansion 3*

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for September 2020

Marvel's Avengers - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21* - NEW Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW The Last of Us Part II Minecraft

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for September 2020

Marvel's Avengers - NEW Madden NFL 21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW NBA 2K21* - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW UFC 4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Forza Horizon 4 Rainbow Six Siege

Top 10 best-selling games of 2020 through September 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* The Last of Us Part II Madden NFL 21 Ghost of Tsushima Final Fantasy VII Remake Marvel's Avengers - NEW Dragon Ball Z Kakarot MLB The Show 20 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles