Michael Pachter: Cyberpunk 2077 to Likely Sell 15 Million Units in Its First Year

posted 4 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long-anticipated game from The Witcher developers CD Projekt RED. After many years of waiting it will be coming out next month on November 19.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt said Cyberpunk 2077 will most likely sell around 15 million units in its first year. However, a range of 12 million units to 20 million units is entirely possible. If the game ends up with a 99 on Metacritic it could potentially sell 30 million units.

"It’s really hard to tell," Pachter said. "It’s also coming out in November, so I say it probably sells around 15 million. Could it sell 20 million? Sure. 12 million? Sure. But 15 million seems right. If it gets like a 99 on Metacritic, then it could sell 30 million. But if it gets 90, it can sell 15 million. And it won’t get an 80, it will be a great game."

Pachter believes the game will get a 92 average on Metacritic, which is why he believes it will sell 15 million units.

"The difference between a 90 and a 97 is these really tiny nuances that game critics focus on," Pachter said. "I could see Cyberpunk get a 97, but right now I would say 92 is the likely Metacritic average, and that it sells 15 million."

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 19. It will have backward compatibility on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

