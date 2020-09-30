PS4 vs Xbox One in the US Sales Comparison - PS4 Lead Continues to Grow in August 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PS4 Vs. XOne US:

Gap change in latest month: 150,641 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 950,655 - PS4

Total Lead: 5,262,659 - PS4

PS4 Total Sales: 33,982,521

Xbox One Total Sales: 28,719,862

In August 2020, the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 150,641 more units than the Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 4 has also sold 950,655 more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 5.26 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 33.98 million units, while the Xbox One has sold 28.72 million units. The PlayStation 4 reached the current Xbox One sales back in March 2019.

The PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 62.70 million units in the US. The PS3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 72.13 million units lifetime in the US. The PS4 and Xbox One need to sell another 9.43 million units to reach the sales of the previous generation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

