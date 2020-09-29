Dragon Quest Tact Getting a Release in the West - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced the tactical RPG, Dragon Quest Tact, will be getting a release for iOS and Android in the west. The game released in Japan in July.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Befriend, train, and lead a team of monsters to victory! Recruit a colorful cast of creatures from the legendary Dragon Quest series and experience monstrously strategic combat!

Key Features:

Build the Ultimate Monster Team – Assemble a roster of monsters both cuddly and terrifying! Train, equip, and customize them to make them your very own!

– Assemble a roster of monsters both cuddly and terrifying! Train, equip, and customize them to make them your very own! Outwit Your Enemies in Battle – Orchestrate your monsters’ movements in a pocket-sized tactical experience! Pick-up-and-play controls and deep tactical elements give experts and newcomers something to enjoy. Study the battlefield and outwit your foes on-the-go!

– Orchestrate your monsters’ movements in a pocket-sized tactical experience! Pick-up-and-play controls and deep tactical elements give experts and newcomers something to enjoy. Study the battlefield and outwit your foes on-the-go! Every Monster Has a Place – Monsters of all rarity levels and strengths have a role to play! Resourceful players will be rewarded on the Battle Road, where monsters of all power levels will be required. An ever-growing list of freely obtainable monsters means that you can grow your roster without spending at all!

– Monsters of all rarity levels and strengths have a role to play! Resourceful players will be rewarded on the Battle Road, where monsters of all power levels will be required. An ever-growing list of freely obtainable monsters means that you can grow your roster without spending at all! A Rich and Vibrant Adventure Awaits – Long ago, when an evil force brought the world of Orchesterra to the brink of destruction, a legendary hero led a loyal band of monsters in defiance. Thanks to their courage and wit, the dark lord was sealed away, bringing peace to the world. Ages have passed, and once again the threat of evil looms over Orchesterra—will you rise to the task?

Directed by Yuji Horii, featuring the inspirational music composed by Koichi Sugiyama, and monster design by the visionary creator of the Dragon Ball series, Akira Toriyama, Dragon Quest Tact will immerse you in a marvelous world of fantasy, magic, and memorable monsters!

Befriend, train, and lead a team of monsters to victory! We're bringing the tactical, pick-up-and-play fun of @DragonQuest TACT to the West to iOS and Android.



Sign up now to prepare for early access on Google Play: https://t.co/MetPeqK0Qx pic.twitter.com/qRUMaZ22Oo — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 29, 2020

