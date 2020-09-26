Gal Gun Returns Announced for Switch, Xbox One and PC - News

Inti Creates has announced Gal Gun Returns for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Nintendo Switch version will be available physically and digitally, while the Xbox One and PC versions will be available digitally.

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in Japan on January 28, 2021, and PC via Steam in February 2021 for 5,800 yen. It will launch in North America and Europe for all three platforms sometime in 2021 and published by PQube.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the franchise turns 10 next year, what better way to celebrate than to bring to the west the game that started it all but never left Japan, in all its glorious remastered form: Gal Gun Returns! It’s time for faithful Gal Gun-ners and new fans alike to experience the roots of Gal Gun and its numerous undiscovered panties!

Gal Gun is the entertaining story of a young man who becomes “super popular” with the opposite sex and is now living the “unfortunate” life of having every lady that looks his way confessing their undying love for him.

But he must steel himself and fend these would-be lovers off with his “special weapon” (known as the Pheromone Shot), as he tries to win the affections of one of the main protagonists. Gal Gun is the crazy combination of arcade-style shooting action and dating sim that truly has no equal.

So much more… for your pleasure.

Key Features:

So Much Choice! – You will face—and romance—a huge cast of over 70 characters! From the heroines to the angels, students to faculty members, and even some ladies who are pretty rare sightings, you have ample choice in which waifu(s) to choose from as your True Love!

– You will face—and romance—a huge cast of over 70 characters! From the heroines to the angels, students to faculty members, and even some ladies who are pretty rare sightings, you have ample choice in which waifu(s) to choose from as your True Love! Give Them Euphoria – While the Pheromone Shots are efficient, everyone has a special spot that makes them weak in the knees… If you aim correctly and see a “ハッ” (Ha) or “キュン” (Kyun), land your shot to score a 1-hit euphoric K.O. with the Ecstasy Shot, and get bonus points!

– While the Pheromone Shots are efficient, everyone has a special spot that makes them weak in the knees… If you aim correctly and see a “ハッ” (Ha) or “キュン” (Kyun), land your shot to score a 1-hit euphoric K.O. with the Ecstasy Shot, and get bonus points! Is Your Heart Beating Faster? – The one and only Doki-Doki Mode is back and ready to showcase the girls’ best assets from all angles -should you meet the right criteria! If you get the girl(s) gauge filled-up in the time limit, you will eliminate all the enemies on screen while bringing the girls to euphoria! To top it off, you’ll receive a special reward for your… efforts.

– The one and only Doki-Doki Mode is back and ready to showcase the girls’ best assets from all angles -should you meet the right criteria! If you get the girl(s) gauge filled-up in the time limit, you will eliminate all the enemies on screen while bringing the girls to euphoria! To top it off, you’ll receive a special reward for your… efforts. Improvements and New Features – Ten years have passed since the original, and these gals are even more charming now than ever! Small changes such as hairstyles and other fine details have been improved! Brand new CGs have been added for each heroine’s introduction, and in a bunch of instances throughout the story as well!

– Ten years have passed since the original, and these gals are even more charming now than ever! Small changes such as hairstyles and other fine details have been improved! Brand new CGs have been added for each heroine’s introduction, and in a bunch of instances throughout the story as well! A Variety of Game Modes! – Fall in love with the girl of your dreams in Story Mode, show off your sharpshooting skills in Score Attack Mode, live out your fantasy of a multi-person Doki Doki Mode with the all new Doki Doki Carnival, and a whole lot more!

– Fall in love with the girl of your dreams in Story Mode, show off your sharpshooting skills in Score Attack Mode, live out your fantasy of a multi-person Doki Doki Mode with the all new Doki Doki Carnival, and a whole lot more! Pre-Loaded Downloadable Content! – From bikinis to aprons and more, the popular downloadable content outfits from back then are ready to be enjoyed from the get-go!

– From bikinis to aprons and more, the popular downloadable content outfits from back then are ready to be enjoyed from the get-go! Full Voice Acting – Every single one of the 70-plus girls in the game is fully voiced! Revel in every minute of this amazing cast’s performance!

– Every single one of the 70-plus girls in the game is fully voiced! Revel in every minute of this amazing cast’s performance! Complete Gallery Mode – Over 250 illustrations, both old and new, are ready for you to take in!

– Over 250 illustrations, both old and new, are ready for you to take in! Most Impantitly – True aesthetics in those hidden areas is what Gal Gun is all about! A grand total of 423 types of panties are waiting to be discovered! There may even be more to come?!

