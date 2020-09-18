Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft announced Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has shipped 500,000 units in its first week. The figure includes digital sales.

Bandai Namco has released details on update 1.02 of the game, which will release at the end of the month:

Improvements

Adjusted difficulty level of Otomo / Hanawa Middle School Match in “Episode of Tsubasa.”

Improved matchmaking in Division Match and the cost difference between players.

Added a function to display the unlock condition for an unlocked DAD.

In-game notification called “News” will be available.

Improved other bugs and game balance issues.

New Content

Adding several versions of top tier Training Items in a new shop called CC SHOP.

Online Challenge and Log-in Bonus Feature to gain new Captain Coins (CC).

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions launched worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on August 28.

