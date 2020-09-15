Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Retail Packaging Revealed - News

posted 2 hours ago

The retail packaging for Microsoft's upcoming next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have officially been revealed. It was first tweeted by video game insider Klobrille on Twitter and was retweeted by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg.

View the packaging below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

