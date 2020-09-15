Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Retail Packaging Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 354 Views
The retail packaging for Microsoft's upcoming next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have officially been revealed. It was first tweeted by video game insider Klobrille on Twitter and was retweeted by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg.
View the packaging below:
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.
🙌🏻💚🙅🏼♂️🔥 https://t.co/AOZP0wshYO— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) September 14, 2020
4 Comments
I don't understand why they're emphasizing that black vent. Nobody is going to place the unit that way when in use. So, they're clearly thinking that it's a positive attribute that they want to show off. I'm thinking this is the result of a focus group fail.
Looks nice and premium.
I agree with the X, the S looks tacky to me though
Haha Microsoft embraced that black circle that most people disliked.
