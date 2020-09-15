Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Retail Packaging Revealed

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Retail Packaging Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 354 Views

The retail packaging for Microsoft's upcoming next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, have officially been revealed. It was first tweeted by video game insider Klobrille on Twitter and was retweeted by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg.

View the packaging below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments

VAMatt
VAMatt (39 minutes ago)

I don't understand why they're emphasizing that black vent. Nobody is going to place the unit that way when in use. So, they're clearly thinking that it's a positive attribute that they want to show off. I'm thinking this is the result of a focus group fail.

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

Looks nice and premium.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (2 hours ago)

I agree with the X, the S looks tacky to me though

yvanjean
yvanjean (1 hour ago)

Haha Microsoft embraced that black circle that most people disliked.

