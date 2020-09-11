NBA 2K21 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, Tony Hawk and Marvel's Avengers Debuts in 2nd and 3rd - Sales

NBA 2K21 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 6, 2020.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 debuted in second place and Marvel's Avengers debuted in third place. Crusader Kings III debuted in fourth place.

FIFA 20 re-enters the top 10 in fifth place and Grand Theft Auto V drops from third to sixth place. EA Sports UFC 4 re-enters the top 10 in seventh. Madden NFL 21 drops from second to eighth place in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K21 - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW Marvel's Avengers - NEW Crusader Kings III - NEW FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 Madden NFL 21 Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

