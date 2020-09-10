CROSSBOW: Bloodnight is a Horror Arcade FPS, Announced for PC - News

POSTAL: Brain Damaged developer Hyperstrange has

Thought POSTAL: Brain Damage and ELDERBORN are all we have in store? https://t.co/PCcGaeXIqk



Check out CROSSBOW: Bloodnight, a frantic single-player, score-attack arena shooter full of camp horror!



HUNT. DIE. HUNT AGAIN.

🦇Wishlist & follow!🦇#boomershooter #FPS #horrorgame — HYPERSTRANGE (@HYPERSTRANGE) September 10, 2020

fast-paced single-player FPS arcade game with classic horror vibes,

,

theCROSSBOW: Bloodnight

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the year 1139, the Second Council of the Lateran convened by Pope Innocent II has pronounced anathema on the use of crossbow. The council saw its unstoppable power as ungodly, demonic by nature. They were not entirely wrong.

The Coven of Crossbow, an ancient order of hunters sworn to guard the balance between the forces of heaven and hell, is facing its greatest challenge yet. The Ancient Horror from Beyond makes its way towards our reality. In its wake, legions of nightmare creatures spawn in the darkness. The Bloodnight is upon us, let the hunt begin!

Key Features:

Arcane Crossbow with various shooting modes, further empowered by siphoned spirits of your prey.

Fluid, skill-rewarding movement mechanics with dashes, jumps, and bunny hops.

Devastating special attack that takes time to recharge and is best used in strategic moments.

Instant respawn button and fast respawn after death, so you can stay immersed in the game.

Six enemy types in two variants, endlessly flooding the night-clad victorian courtyard that becomes the arena of your struggle.

Global leaderboard system so you can compete against friends and strangers.

Full controller support.

From the developers of POSTAL: Brain Damaged and ELDERBORN comes CROSSBOW: Bloodnight, a fast-paced single-player FPS arcade game with classic horror vibes. Master the occult powers of your automatic crossbow and fight for every second of survival in this hectic score-attack arena shooter!

Hunt. Die. Hunt again.

