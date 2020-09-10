Commander 85 Launches September 30 for Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Ultimate Games and developer The Moonwalls announced Commander ’85 will launch for the Xbox One and PC via Steam on September 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“May 13, 1985. Today is my BIRTHDAY!!! Mum gave me the best present ever! A Commander 85—a super modern computer with real artificial intelligence! It’s very smart, and I can talk to it and play games on it. I can’t wait till the other boys see it!”

Commander ’85 is a sci-fi thriller about a seemingly ordinary birthday present that changes the lives of the main characters forever, disturbing the sleepy peace of the Chicago suburbs. However, when the military experiments get out of control and the world faces the threat of nuclear war, you won’t be alone. Together with a group of friends and a crazy scientist, you’ll have to try and end the Cold War, discover the secret of the Commander computers, and find out the mysterious truth behind the Roswell incident…

Decide the fate of the world using an advanced system of interaction with the computer’s artificial intelligence. Build its trust and friendliness towards you, listen to its sarcastic comments and even watch as it quarrels with your parents! With hundreds of possibilities and random elements in the game’s plot, every time you play will be different, with your choices leading to one of three possible endings.

Immerse yourself in the life of Polish immigrants in 1980’s America, learning more about their culture and problems. Remember that all parents are the same, regardless of their origins. Experience a sense of nostalgia as you recall your own childhood through the game’s randomized events and elements of your environment, from discussions about the school to nagging about how much time you’re spending in front of the computer. Complete the chores your parents give you, too—they may prevent you from saving the world, but at least you won’t be grounded or banned from playing!

Key Features:

Historical setting featuring the culture and technology of the 1980s. Includes various Easter eggs and nostalgic references.

Innovative artificial intelligence system affected by every choice and decision, which allows for various plot twists and different endings.

Randomly generated plot points and elements of the player’s surroundings make every adventure interesting and exciting.

Numerous additional tasks and optional activities further vary the gameplay each time.

Radio stations created especially for the game – with programs, commercials, and music, to help really immerse you in the atmosphere of the times.

Numerous games and programs you can install, run and delete from the Commander.

Graphics inspired by VHS recordings, with additional sequences in the style of period-specific movies.

