Animal Crossing: New Horizons Getting Super Mario-Themed Furniture in March 2021 - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during the Mario 35th anniversary Nintendo Direct announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting Super Mario-themed furniture in March 2021. No other information was released.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles