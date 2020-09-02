Justice Sucks: Recharged is a Sequel to Roombo: First Blood, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Samurai Punk has announced action comedy sandbox game, Justice Sucks: Recharged, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2020. The full reveal will happen at PAX Online 2020, which runs from September 12 to 20.

Here is an overview of the game:

Roombo: First Blood was released in 2019 and was an unexpected hit with players, and the team received frequent requests to see more from Roombo. The team listened to player feedback and began to work to envision a sequel that lived up to the potential of the concept, addressed issues with the first game and offered new and exciting features to create a game that fans can truly love, and one that keeps giving. Justice Sucks: Recharged has a stronger focus on sandbox mechanics, replayability, and offers a far greater variety of ways for players to express themselves in hilarious vacuum stealth action. The game is planned to be released in late 2020, with a series of major content updates planned that will add new worlds, enemies, abilities, and more.

Justice Sucks: Recharged is an action comedy sandbox game about a killer robot vacuum cleaner on a quest for vengeance through a Neo-90s multiverse. Cuteness, comedy and over-the-top gruesome action collide like you’ve never seen before.

Key Features:

Recharged – After the events of Roombo: First Blood, your family is brutally attacked by the FamilyCorp elimination squad and in the battle you’re thrown into the living room TV. On the brink of robodeath, your consciousness enters “the TV dimension” to gain the abilities you need to rise from the ashes and avenge your family.

– After the events of Roombo: First Blood, your family is brutally attacked by the FamilyCorp elimination squad and in the battle you’re thrown into the living room TV. On the brink of robodeath, your consciousness enters “the TV dimension” to gain the abilities you need to rise from the ashes and avenge your family. Vac to the 90s – Experience a collection of 90s pop culture inspired sandbox worlds, starting with a futurist robotic cruise ship being invaded by the infamous SeaBoyz, a group of mischievous pop-band pirates. Use your hacking abilities to improvise traps using gadgets, hilariously bad robots and everyday objects as projectiles as you master your environment to discover exciting and hilarious solutions to your challenges.

– Experience a collection of 90s pop culture inspired sandbox worlds, starting with a futurist robotic cruise ship being invaded by the infamous SeaBoyz, a group of mischievous pop-band pirates. Use your hacking abilities to improvise traps using gadgets, hilariously bad robots and everyday objects as projectiles as you master your environment to discover exciting and hilarious solutions to your challenges. Robot Vacuum Stealth Action Evolved – Defeat your enemies and watch them explode into chunks of meat, and then do your vacuuming duty and clean up the mess afterwards. Consuming their blood and gibs powers you up to use exciting new blood abilities. Hone your vacuum combat skills within the Neo-90s TV multiverse, seek revenge for the murder of your family and show the world again that justice sucks.

