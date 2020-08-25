Animal Crossing: New Horizons Remains in First on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 210 Views
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 33, 2020, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to take second place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up two spots to take third place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has fallen from second to fourth place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops from fourth to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- EA Sports UFC 4
- The Last of Us Part II
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Fast & Furious: Crossroads
- F1 2020
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 19
