Animal Crossing: New Horizons Remains in First on the French Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 33, 2020, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to take second place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up two spots to take third place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has fallen from second to fourth place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops from fourth to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima EA Sports UFC 4 The Last of Us Part II Xbox One EA Sports UFC 4 Fast & Furious: Crossroads F1 2020 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition Farming Simulator 19

