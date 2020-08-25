Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC Launches September 10 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC will launch on September 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia. It is included with the Borderlands 3 Season Pass and the Super Deluxe Edition.

View the reveal trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck” dares to ask: what makes the bloodthirsty psychos of Borderlands so uniformly deranged? Brilliant scientist Patricia Tannis believes they’ve been driven insane by the knowledge of a mythical place she calls “Vaulthalla,” and the key to uncovering this legendary location lies within the mind of Krieg, the most badass psycho of them all. So naturally, Tannis is sending you on a mission into Krieg’s chaotic mind in search of clues. Only by surviving the perils of Krieg’s twisted inner world can you reap the rewards of Vaulthalla.

Help both sides of Krieg’s dual psyche process his traumatic memories by blasting his inner demons to bits, and try not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg’s fractured mindscapes as you:

Journey through the many demented vistas of Krieg’s psyche, where anything is possible and likely very violent.

Experience the world as Krieg sees it, including his perception of fan-favorite characters like Maya–the light of his twisted life.

Overcome a vast array of life-threatening manifestations that Krieg’s mind conjures up.

Expand Krieg’s mind and Tannis’ research in surreal side missions and Crew Challenges.

Score powerful Legendary weapons and gear that will still work outside of Krieg’s consciousness, according to Tannis.

Acquire brain-busting cosmetic items, including Vault Hunter Heads and Skins.

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck” is included in the Borderlands 3 Season Pass, though a copy of the base game is required to play.

Level Cap Increase

Not a Season Pass holder? Don’t worry–September 10 also marks the arrival of the next level cap increase, which will be free to all Borderlands 3 players. The cap will increase by five levels, making 65 the newest highest level for gear and player characters. Not only is this the largest single-level cap increase since launch, it’s also the last planned level cap increase–at least for the foreseeable future.

Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration

Also, don’t forget the ongoing Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration continues through September 10. A new mini-event will be activated each week to celebrate one full year of total mayhem. Still to come: Mayhem Made Wild offers all Easy modifiers in Mayhem Mode and will run from August 27 through September 3. Then from September 3 through 10, enemies will drop more in-game cash during the final mini-event: Making It Rain.

