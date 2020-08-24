Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 362 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on December 10 in Japan and in early 2021 in the west.

Anyone who already owns Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV for PlayStation 4 or PC will be able to upgrade to the Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle.

View the announcement video below:

Here is an overview of the expansion pack bundle:

New Features:

Additional strategies with new geographical advantages and nomadic tribes – New geographical advantages will be assigned to each province, so the strategy you will be able to choose from will vary dramatically depending on which provinces are conquered. In addition, foreign cities will also appear on the map, requiring intense strategizing on whether you should fight or form friendships with them.

– New geographical advantages will be assigned to each province, so the strategy you will be able to choose from will vary dramatically depending on which provinces are conquered. In addition, foreign cities will also appear on the map, requiring intense strategizing on whether you should fight or form friendships with them. A series first! Trade with Eurasia! – Trade with great Eurasian empires that existed during the same era, such as Rome and India, to earn specialties and tactics resulting in various benefits.

– Trade with great Eurasian empires that existed during the same era, such as Rome and India, to earn specialties and tactics resulting in various benefits. An all-new campaign: “War Chronicles Mode” – The all-new campaign “War Chronicles Mode” allows players to enjoy famous events from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Test your skills in these short scenarios consisting of limited forces and maps, and view results such as score and the number of turns used to clear the campaign.

– The all-new campaign “War Chronicles Mode” allows players to enjoy famous events from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Test your skills in these short scenarios consisting of limited forces and maps, and view results such as score and the number of turns used to clear the campaign. Further powered up! New characteristics and tactics – The addition of new characteristics and special tactics make the already alluring officers of the Three Kingdoms appear with greater charisma. More functionalities are also planned, including new buildings for specific topography, and a calendar allowing players to reflect on previous activities in the game.

Product Details:

For Those Who Own Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Expansion Pack *Download version only *Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (digital or physical) is required to play this content.

Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Digital Deluxe Expansion Pack Season Pass 2 *Download version only *Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (digital or physical) is required to play this content.



For Those Do Not Yet Who Own Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV base game Expansion Pack *Download version only

Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Digital Deluxe Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV base game Expansion Pack Season Pass 2 *Download version only

Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Double Digital Deluxe Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV base game Expansion Pack Season Pass Season Pass 2 *Download version only



Expansion Pack Base Game Season Pass Season Pass 2 Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack ● Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Digital Deluxe ● ● Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle ● ● Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Digital Deluxe ● ● ● Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Double Digital Deluxe ● ● ●

*The downloadable content set released for Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV. ●

Season Pass

A pass available at a discount including paid downloadable content released with Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV.

February 28, 2020 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII Officer CG Set

– Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII Officer CG Set March 19, 2020 – Scenario [Battle of Tong Gate] & Event Set, Editor – Historical Officers

– Scenario [Battle of Tong Gate] & Event Set, Editor – Historical Officers May. 28, 2020 – Difficulty [Veteran] & Scenario Settings Set, Editor – 2nd Wave (BGM Editor & bonus BGM Set), Scenario [The Lu Bu Campaign] & Event Set

– Difficulty [Veteran] & Scenario Settings Set, Editor – 2nd Wave (BGM Editor & bonus BGM Set), Scenario [The Lu Bu Campaign] & Event Set July 30, 2020 – Editor – 3rd Wave (Game Editor), Scenario [Hebei Conflict] & Event Set, Scenario [The Battle of Hefei] & Event Set

– Editor – 3rd Wave (Game Editor), Scenario [Hebei Conflict] & Event Set, Scenario [The Battle of Hefei] & Event Set September 24, 2020 – Three additional scenarios, additional difficulty

*This content is the same as the Season Pass released for Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV.

Season Pass 2

A pass available at a discount including paid downloadable content released from February 2021.

February 2021 – Scenario & Event Set – 1st Wave

– Scenario & Event Set – 1st Wave February 2021 – Editor – 4th Wave, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 1

– Editor – 4th Wave, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 1 February 2021 – Scenario & Event Set – 2nd Wave, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 2

– Scenario & Event Set – 2nd Wave, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 2 March 2021 – War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 3, Additional Events (set of 5) 1, Watercolor Style Officer Set (Wei, Wu, Shu)

– War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 3, Additional Events (set of 5) 1, Watercolor Style Officer Set (Wei, Wu, Shu) April 2021 – Scenario & Event Set – 3rd Wave, RTK13 Officer Face CG Set, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 4, Additional Events (set of 5) 2

– Scenario & Event Set – 3rd Wave, RTK13 Officer Face CG Set, War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 4, Additional Events (set of 5) 2 May 2021 – War Chronicles Mode Exclusive Scenario 5, Additional Events (set of 5) 3

*Editors 1, 2, 3 are included in the first Season Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles